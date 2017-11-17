Here’s The Reason Why CBFC Denied To Certify Deepika Padukone’s Padmavati

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Deepika Padukone starrer Padmavati has been denied certification by CBFC!

The film Padmavati has already been facing a lot of issues. All credit goes to the Rajput Karni Sena and its protestants. And now the film starring Deepika Padukone has come across another hurdle.

The film was sent to CBFC for getting certified. But unfortunately, the board has denied certifying it saying that the makers have presented it with incomplete document. According to a report of India Today, a source has told them that the original set of documents received from the makers of Padmavati are incomplete and did not have the requisite disclaimers at the start of the film.

The makers want the film to be certified as soon as possible so that they can have a special screening for the Rajput Karni Sena and get these protests stopped.

The same news portal also states that the government sources say that the decision on the censor certificate to Padmavati will be that of the CBFC alone and that the government has no plans of interfering in its workings.

Earlier, there were reports that CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi and Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani have seen the film and they found it fine. But now the report states that neither of them has watched Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film.

Talking about the protests against Padmavati, Karni Sena has said that they will have Bharat Bandh on December 1. Also, a member of the sena openly threatened to chop off Deepika Padukone’s nose, after which Mumbai police increased her security. The actress was also called a ‘bazaaru’ woman who dances for money by the chief of the Karni Sena.

Starring Shahid Kapoor along with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Padmavati is all set to hit the theatres on December 1, this year.