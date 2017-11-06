Accident On The Sets Of Fanney Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Rushes To Help The Victim!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is going to be seen in the film Fanney Khan, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

After accident on the sets of Anushka Sharma’s Pari, it is on the sets of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Fanney Khan where another accident has taken place. It is being reported that while the cast and crew of the film was shooting in the Flora Fountain area of South Mumbai, a speeding bike ran onto a crew member.

If the reports are to be believed, then the girl had her headphones on and hence she could not pay attention to a motorbike which was speeding towards her. According to a report of Firstpost, “A motorbike crashed into a crew member — a third assistant director — while she was crossing the road. She fell to the ground and was rushed to the hospital. This particular shot involved Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hailing a taxi, and the actress rushed to the spot of the accident but was prevented from going close by the security guards on location.”

Talking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the actress recently celebrated her birthday with simplicity. She was spotted at the famous Siddhivinayak Temple with her daughter Aradhya and mother Vrinda Rai to seek blessings from Bappa.

She has been away from the big screen for quite a while now. Last she was seen in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. The actress is currently working on Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Fanney Khan, which will see her essaying the role of a singer.

Starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao along with Aishwarya, Fanney Khan is an official adaptation of the Dutch film Everybody’s Famous. It is expected to hit the theatres on April 13, next year.

