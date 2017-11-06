WATCH: Yuvraj Singh Breaks Down Into Tears On Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Yuvraj Singh speaks about his tough phase in life on Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh is one of the most inspirational cricketers. From his personal life to his struggles and battle with cancer, Yuvraj has been an inspiration for all of us. A young, handsome and successful cricketer is a real champion and fighter. He went through a tough phase after he was diagnosed with cancer during India’s 2011 World Cup triumph where he was adjudged Man of the Series. Yuvraj fought back with the scariest diseases and made his comeback in a T20 International against New Zealand in September 2012.

Talking about that phase, the flamboyant left-hander broke down into tears in the final episode of Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati. “I continued playing. My health deteriorated further. The doctor said that if you don’t go for treatment now, it’s impossible for you to survive. My health, as well as my game, went haywire,” he said.

Yuvraj is now contributing his support for the cancer patients through his foundation – YouWeCan.

Hats Off to Yuvraj Singh for the way he has conquered cancer and then came back on the field. He is a role model for many!

