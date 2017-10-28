Jacqueline Fernandez Looks Glitzy Wearing Her Natural Glow Of Success

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Judwaa 2 actress, Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted at the Mumbai International Airport this morning as she took a flight to Hyderabad for a work commitment.

Enjoying the reverberating success of her last film release, Judwaa 2, the actress looked absolutely vibrant and happy.

The actress was spotted wearing an off-shoulder black and white strap top paired up with a white skirt. The entire look is carried along with a high ponytail and a chick style shades.

We have always seen Jacqueline Fernandez in a cheerful spirit, but what one can see today is the natural glow of success on her face which is so clear that it cannot be missed.

Jacqueline Fernandez is doing great work, getting fitter and looking hotter by the day.

Be it Judwaa 2, where people absolutely loved her character and could not get their eyes off her or her pole dance outing, with which she did not just have guys drooling over her, but also girls getting inspired by her, she is creating immense buzz and excitement.

Jacqueline will also start shooting for her next film with Salman Khan, Race 3 sometime soon. In Race 3, she not only comes back to her own franchise film but also reunites with Salman Khan once again post the super hit film, Kick.