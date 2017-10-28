Star Studded Spirited Halloween Party Organised By MT64 Malad

0 SHARES Share Tweet

India’s first unique Halloween party organized by MT64 Malad in Mumbai called as one of the finest party nights. The view of a Halloween night that was not seen so far was seen on Friday evening on 27th October 2017.

Mumbai’s one of the awesome places for the party and celebrations, MT64 Malad was converted into The Haunted Mansion. Many celebrities from television and bollywood participated in this thrilling party and everyone had enjoyed this party. Suyash Rai, Anil Charanjeett, Ayaz Ahmed and Stebin were included as special guests in this party.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The owner couple Mr. Ameya and Sneha Malandkar have described the most special thing about this Halloween party was that it included the Jugglers, Spooky makeovers, superb Russian dancers, wacky music, and pranksters too. Thus we can say that all have really had a good time in the most spirited event if the year.

The Halloween party is scheduled for 3 days from 27th to 29th October on the occasion of the launch of the new club in the town.