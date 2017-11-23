Aksar 2 Makers To Take Zareen Khan To Court For Calling The ‘Vulgar’?

99 SHARES Share Tweet

Is Zareen Khan going to be taken to court by the makers of Aksar 2 for calling the film ‘vulgar’?

Seems like Zareen Khan starrer Aksar 2 is in the news for all the wrong reasons. Zareen has lashed out at the makers of Aksar 2. Her reason being that she has been initially assured that the film would be ‘clean’ but as the shooting progressed things took a different turn.

In an interview with SpotboyE Zareen relvealed, “They wanted me to wear minimal clothes in every frame. Of course I will raise questions and put my foot down na? Why was this masala being added? Were they not confident about what they had made till then?”

When asked about why did she not walk out, Zareen said she does not believe in such drastic measures.

“I tried to find a middle solution, but every time there were arguments. Every day they wanted a change in my clothes; they wanted me to change into something very irrational, something that would make me expose,” she added.

As the filming progressed Zareen was upset the scenes crossed the line between sensuality to vulgarity.

“The kissing scenes were increased without any rhyme or reason,” Zarheen also added that the director Ananth Mahadevan was clueless about what he wanted after a certain point of time. However, Mahadevan has rubbished that comment and told DNA, “Nobody is more prepared than me in the industry. People come to me for low-budget films with clarity and planning. I found it amusing to read allegations of confusion, extra shots, etc. I rehearse like a play. Every shot was explained during rehearsals.”

According to Zareen, she also almost got molested in a mob during the promotion of the film.

“The security was minimal and the crowd came very close to me on the road. Now, who says that I was molested as their messages read? I was on the verge of being molested. I could have been molested. Somehow I told the security guards to give me their car to reach the hotel. And mind you, the security was hardly any. I reach the hotel and this so-called producer Bajaj comes and demands to know that who will pay the sponsors because I did not fulfill my assignment to the end? As I said I was not even told what I was supposed to do, leave aside if I was comfortable doing that or not – so how could I fulfill?”, Zareen clarified.

For these remarks, the producer Narendra Bajaj plans to take Zareen to the court. As reported by Mid-Day, he said, “I will legally pursue the matter after consultation with my counsel.”

In his defense, Bajaj said that Zareen was kept in the loop about the film since the very beginning. “A bound script was given to her and nothing since has changed. As for the clothes, she tried everything in Mumbai before we left for the schedule in Mauritius and all the clothes were approved by her. So, I don’t understand her comments.”

He further added, ”Regarding vulgarity, we don’t come from that school and everything was done with the consent of the actor and in the boundaries of the CBFC,”

As for Aksar 2, starring Zareen Khan, Gautam Rode, and Abhinav Shukla, the film has received a disastrous response from the audience and critics alike.