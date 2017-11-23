Inside Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor Party All Night With Their Gang!

77 SHARES Share Tweet

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor and others party hard all night in the best possible way.

Kapoor and Arora girls don’t need any occasion to party, they surely know how to make each day big. BBF gang Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora wore their party shoes and partied all night. Also joining them was none other than Manish Malhotra.

The pretty girls got the perfect way to beat the mid-week blues as they partied all night with Manish Malhotra. Kareena’s mom Babita too joined them at the party. Going by the pictures, looks like it was one crazy night for the pretty ladies.

The hot mommy Kareena looked amazing in Gucci yellow blouse top while Amrita was all glittery. Well, Kareena has lots of reasons to party as she has recently wrapped up the second schedule of her comeback film, ‘Veere Di Wedding’ in Bangkok.

The film, which is said to be a chick-flick, also stars Swara Bhaskar, Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsania. Veere Di Wedding is based on a genre that has not been a space much explored by Bollywood. The film has been making the right noise ever since it was has been announced. From the first look to the short videos from the shooting of the film, everything about Veere Di Wedding is making us curious about the story.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, the film will release on May 18, 2018.

Glittery nights ❤️❤️ @manishmalhotra05 @malaikaarorakhanofficial @therealkarismakapoor @haseenajethmalani @rimosky @natasha.poonawalla #beebo A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Nov 22, 2017 at 10:11am PST

#besties 💞💞💞💞 A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Nov 22, 2017 at 5:39pm PST