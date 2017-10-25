Akshay Kumar Shares First Photo of Asin Thottumkal-Rahul Sharma’s Newborn Baby Girl!

113 SHARES Share Tweet

Bollywood couple Asin Thottumkal and Rahul Sharma welcomed their baby girl yesterday. And guess what? Close friend Akshay Kumar treats us with the first photo of the baby girl.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who has worked with Asin Thottumkal in films like Ghajini and Khiladi 786, shared the first photo of the baby girl. Akki delighted us by sharing the picture of couple’s first child. While Asin made the first announcement, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share the first photograph as he went to shower his blessings on the newborn.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

“One joy which is completely unmatched…congratulations to my dearest friends Asin and @rahulsharma on the arrival of their little angel,” he wrote alongside the photograph.

One joy which is completely unmatched…congratulations to my dearest friends Asin and @rahulsharma on the arrival of their little angel 😁 pic.twitter.com/fLEwUtHNzD — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 25, 2017

Yesterday, Asin took to Instagram to announce the good news. She wrote, “Ecstatic to announce the arrival of our Angelic Baby Girl earlier today. Thank you for all your love and wishes. She is the best birthday present I could ever ask for!”

Ecstatic to announce the arrival of our Angelic Baby Girl earlier today. Thank you for all your love and wishes. She is the best birthday present I could ever ask for! 💝 A post shared by Asin Thottumkal (@simply.asin) on Oct 24, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

To people who don’t know, Akshay Kumar has played cupid for the adorable couple Asin Thottumkal and Rahul Sharma. In fact, when Asin Thottumkal and Rahul Sharma got married, it was only Akshay Kumar who received the invite from the industry.

Watch Video: Esha Deol And Bharat Takhtani Cute Moments With Their Baby Girl