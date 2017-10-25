Twinkle Khanna Gets Trolled For Sitting On Books, Here’s How She Reacted!

twinkle khanna

Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna and trolls have a long old relation. There is no way that she can rid of them and this time again, Twinkle Khanna gets trolled over her recent picture from a photo shoot. The actress posted a picture of her from a recent photo shoot. The picture sees her sitting on a pile of books in a floral satin night suit.

However, Twitter was definitely not happy with the picture.

Twinkle Khanna, an author, columnist, was trolled for sitting on books and being disrespectful towards books and Maa Saraswati. Many even commented that she is resting her feet on books, which, we guess they have mistaken. Trollers called this as a shameless act.

Here’s the picture that she recently posted on Twitter:

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to Twinkle Khanna’s photo:

Twinkle Khanna, who could not take negative comments, took to Instagram and posted a message to all the ‘easily outraged’ saying, “I guess some people can’t see let alone read-it’s clear in the picture and the caption that my foot is on a stool-Blind leading the blind”

My foot is on a stool and not a book because I don’t want to get dust on the cover- aside from that I have no qualms with sitting on books, sleeping next to them or even keeping a pile in the bathroom to read regularly-The God of Wisdom visits you when you read books not worship them – Love and laughter from this bookworm.”

