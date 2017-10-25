Twinkle Khanna Gets Trolled For Sitting On Books, Here’s How She Reacted!

34 SHARES Share Tweet

Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna and trolls have a long old relation. There is no way that she can rid of them and this time again, Twinkle Khanna gets trolled over her recent picture from a photo shoot. The actress posted a picture of her from a recent photo shoot. The picture sees her sitting on a pile of books in a floral satin night suit.

However, Twitter was definitely not happy with the picture.

Twinkle Khanna, an author, columnist, was trolled for sitting on books and being disrespectful towards books and Maa Saraswati. Many even commented that she is resting her feet on books, which, we guess they have mistaken. Trollers called this as a shameless act.

Here’s the picture that she recently posted on Twitter:

Sometimes I get to do this as well- like the Madonna song 'Strike a pose -Vogue, Vogue Vogue!' @VOGUEIndia pic.twitter.com/bXDTY01hnQ — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) October 24, 2017

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to Twinkle Khanna’s photo:

We will see Maa Saraswati in books, she will see trolls in us — Shraddha Upadhyay (@ShrUpd) October 24, 2017

Looking perfect gorgeous hot beautiful but foot on books?? Who else's will respect books if not a writer. — Farwa Shahzad (@farwashahzad) October 24, 2017

. @mrsfunnybones shameless creature aping western culture for posing cool.. absurdity at its best. #RespectBooks @VOGUEIndia — Asha Bisht (@AashaBisht) October 24, 2017

Such a shame to sit on the books with footwear..Just Yuck !!@VOGUEIndia — Sameer (@QmSameer) October 24, 2017

In India we treat books as Maa Saraswati & your sitting on books also keeping your feet on it. being yourself a writer pls respect the books — Ranjit Gaonkar (@ranjit0723) October 24, 2017

A writer sitting with his legs and shoes on them on the books. #disrespectful — Lalit K.Singhania (@lalitsinghania_) October 24, 2017

India's next author actress. great future but don't go the way of Sobha de . — cool_aims (@cool_aims) October 24, 2017

N @BDUTT is happily liking this pic where this glamorous bimbo mam is sitting on books n posing with her feet on top of them .. imagine — kashif Qureshi (@kashiflion) October 24, 2017

Twinkle Khanna, who could not take negative comments, took to Instagram and posted a message to all the ‘easily outraged’ saying, “I guess some people can’t see let alone read-it’s clear in the picture and the caption that my foot is on a stool-Blind leading the blind”

My foot is on a stool and not a book because I don’t want to get dust on the cover- aside from that I have no qualms with sitting on books, sleeping next to them or even keeping a pile in the bathroom to read regularly-The God of Wisdom visits you when you read books not worship them – Love and laughter from this bookworm.”

