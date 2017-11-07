Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty Financially Help Filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty among others financially help ailing filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi.

Filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi was rushed to a suburban hospital as she felt uneasy and weak in the morning. Kalpana has been battling kidney cancer and will require lifelong care. Kalpana needs weekly dialysis treatment, which is quite expensive.

Reportedly Kalpana Lajmi should be discharged from the hospital in a couple of days. Known for directing Dimple Kapadia in Rudaali and Raveena Tandon in Daman, Kalpana is overwhelmed by the support that has come her way.

Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association and big Bollywood names like Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan and Neena Gupta have helped Kalpana Lajmi financially.

Previously too Rohit Shetty and Aamir Khan came forward to help her with her medical finances.

Kalpana Lajmi was Assamese singer and cultural icon, Bhupen Hazarika’s partner till he died in 2011 due to respiratory and kidney failure. He is now survived by his son Tej Bhupen Hazarika.

Kalpana has been involved in a legal battle with Tej Hazarika over Bhupen’s estates.

In September 2015, Assam’s then chief minister Tarun Gogoi announced that Rs 1 lakh was to be given to Kalpana Lajmi from the Chief Minister’s Fund.

With all the support from the film fraternity and love from her fans, we hope Kalpana gets better soon!

