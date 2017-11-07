Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan Stoops To A New Low, Tears Her Top In Front Of Akash Dadlani And Puneesh Sharma!

255 SHARES Share Tweet

Controversial queen Arshi Khan is grabbing all the limelight over her loud behaviour in Bigg Boss 11 house. Arshi is leaving no stone unturned to grab the limelight with her cheap antics. In a recent unseen video on Voot, Arshi Khan is seen chilling out with Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani in the garden area of the house.

The video sees Arshi dancing while Puneesh Sharma sings Vastav’s item number Jawani Se Ab Jung. As Arshi dances, Akash Dadlani also joins her. Akash shakes a leg with her while ogling at her private part which Arshi notices and asks him to look into her eyes and not there. Akash then asks her to show off her body more in order to get footage. Immediately, Arshi tears her top and also says, “Salman itna marega na.”

Bandgi, who was also present in the garden area, left the place after Arshi Khan started tearing her top in order to reveal her body parts more. Later, Sabyasachi comes and asks Arshi that what she has been doing. To which she replies that it’s her style and she can do anything. Later, Puneesh and Akash continue enjoying Arshi’s sensual dance moves.

Well, looks like Arshi can fall to any level t grab attention. However, this part was not telecasted on television for the viewers.

