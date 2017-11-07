Meet The Handsome Villian Sajjad Delafrooz In Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Sajjad Delafrooz plays the common villain that Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif duo are all set to defeat in Tiger Zinda Hai.

The UAE-Iranian actor, Sajjad Delafrooz plays the head of a terrorist organization—Abu Usmaan who is responsible for the events that follow after abducting a group of Indian nurses.

Raised in Sharjah but of Iranian descent, Sajjad is the unofficial face of the UAE. He can be seen on several billboards ads of many international brands. He has also starred in independent short films like The Orphanage and A Letter. Tiger Zinda Hai is his first major Bollywood movie as for his debut he appeared in Akshay Kumar’s 2015 thriller Baby as a doctor.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Delafrooz attributes his skill of knowing five languages by the age of five that helped him land roles in UAE TV shows and movies.

Sajjad Delafrooz was last seen in Under The Shadow. This film was the directorial debut of Iranian director Babak Anvari. Under The Shadow was produced by the English film company Wigwam Films, the film is an international co-production between Qatar, Jordan, and the United Kingdom. The film premiered at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival and has been acquired by US streaming service Netflix. Under The Shadow was also selected as the British entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 89th Academy Awards.

As for Tiger Zinda Hai, the trailer was unveiled earlier today and is all set for a Christmas release on December 22nd.

If you haven’t seen the trailer, check it out now: