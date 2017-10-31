Amid Breakup Rumours, Kapil Sharma Spotted With Girlfriend Ginni Chatrath At Shirdi!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Ace comedian turned actor Kapil Sharma has been prepping up for the release of his next film Firangi.

Kapil Sharma has kick-started the promotions of his upcoming film ‘Firangi’. The actor was recently spotted at Shirdi offering prayers for his upcoming film’s success along with his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath and director Rajiev Dhingra.

Recently, rumours were doing rounds that Kapil and Ginni have parted ways and are no longer together. However, these pictures of their recent outing at Shirdi only proves that they are very much together.

Kapil had revealed about his girlfriend Ginni to the world at the same time when the mid-air fight between Kapil and Sunil took place. Kapil had introduced his ladylove on his Twitter handle along with a cute photo. “Will not say she is my better half .. she completes me .. love u ginni .. please welcome her .. I love her so much:), ” he had captioned the image.

Talking about the film, Firangi is a story about a loyal and simple man Manga, played by Kapil Sharma. As we saw in the trailer, Kapil becomes a trustworthy and loyal servant of the British which for obvious reasons, doesn’t go down well with rest of the villagers and his family. The trailer also showed the romantic side of Kapil trying to woo his lady love Sargi (played by Ishita Dutta).

Firangi, directed by Rajiv Dhingra, stars Kapil, Ishita Dutta and Monica Gill in the lead roles, and is set to release on November 24, this year.

