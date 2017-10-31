Watch: After Hansika Motwani, Kajal Agarwal Reacts On Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Hina Khan Insulting South Indian Actresses!

89 SHARES Share Tweet

Hina Khan had commented on South Indian actresses on which other actresses like Hansika Motwani and Kajal Aggarwal have reacted!

Lately, the strongest contestant of the Bigg Boss 11 house, Hina Khan has been making headlines. The popular TV actress has become a target of other few contestants of the house. Although Hina has been facing them well, but the actress recently had a breakdown inside the house. She is also in news because of the latest controversy that she has created after commenting on South Indian actress.

Hina Khan, along with the other inmates of the house, was discussing that how South Indian actresses are asked to put on weight for the films. She further says that in South, directors want actresses to be ‘bulging’ types. She said this statement with a vulgar action. She also says that due to the same reason, she rejected two South films. However, she regrets rejecting one of the films that starred Venkatesh and Mahesh Babu.

Kajal Aggarwal, who has worked in a lot of South Indian films, as well as Bollywood film like Singham, has reacted on this. In a media interaction, she said, “I think times are changing. She should see the movies first and then comment. I don’t think that this is right.”

Earlier, another actress Hansika Motwani had lashed out at Hina on Twitter writing, “What is this supposed to even mean? How can she even degrade south industry like this? #shamehinakhan. Doesn’t she know a lot of Bollywood actors have worked & are working in the our south industry ! Shame on you. As an actress from the south industry, I would like to say I’m very proud be from our south industry and whatever #hinakhan is saying is our pure bullsh*t.”