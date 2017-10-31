Ranveer Singh To Replace Akshay Kumar In Singh Is Kinng? Here’s The Real Truth

0 SHARES Share Tweet

There have been rumours that Ranveer Singh will replace Akshay Kumar in the sequel to Anees Bazmee directorial Singh Is Kinng. However, Ranveer’s spokesperson has denied the news.

Ranveer Singh has his hands full with many interesting projects. However, recently a report started doing rounds that he is apparently signing the sequel to Anees Bazmee’s hit 2008 film Singh Is Kinng. The report suggested that Ranveer will replace Akshay Kumar, who has been a part of Singh Is Kinng and Singh Is Bliing.

However, Ranveer’s spokesperson denies any such development.

The spokesperson said, “In lieu of the current spate of stories, we would like to highlight that Ranveer Singh is not in talks for any other film except the ones he is currently doing. His slate is as follows: Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, Rohit Shetty’s next and Kabir Khan’s 83. As always there will be a formal announcement made once he signs his next set of films.”

At present, Ranveer is busy with promotions of his magnum opus Padmavati, which also stars Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead role. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmavati will release on December 1.

After Padmavati, Ranveer will start his next with Zoya Akhtar titled Gully Boy. Apart from that, he has Rohit Shetty’s action film in his kitty. In an earlier interview, Rohit said, “I will start the film next year in May or June. It is a hardcore action film. It is a space which Ranveer has not explored and he wanted to do this with me. People will love that also. I don’t think it will be difficult to present him in this space (action).”

And last but not the least, Ranveer Singh has Kabir Khan’s 83 which would bring back memories of India’s first World Cup win. The actor will play Kapil Dev in this film.

