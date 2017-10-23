Anil Charanjeett’s Journey From Waiting To Shoot For Golmaal To Acting In Golmaal Again

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Actor Anil Charanjeett, after being a part of Hasee Toh Phasee, Singh Is Bliing and Raees, is now also seen in the Diwali release Golmaal Again.

He recalls how he was offered to stand in the crowd for merely Rs. 200 for the first part in the Golmaal franchise, but instead, ended up working in Golmaal Again.

He said, “Once my friend asked me to come watch Golmaal shooting, which was happening in Pune. I was working in Inox theatre at that time. He said we will get Rs. 200 for a day, and also mentioned that what if the director offers us a role. I somehow missed the opportunity, and here I am, shooting with Rohit Shetty.”

For those who want to be in the know, Anil was offered to work with the creative team on this film, but as they say, luck favours those who truly desire something with their whole hearts.

Anil was also amongst those who wished to be a part of Golmaal, and indeed, he joined the Golmaal family while working on the set, as well as behind the camera in the recent release Golmaal Again.