Watch Video: Esha Deol Steps Out Of Hospital With Her New Born Baby Girl

Hema Malini has again become a grandmother as Esha Deol delivers a baby girl.

Veteran Bollywood actress’s Hema Malini’s daughter Esha Deol is now a proud parent to a baby girl with her husband Bharat Takhtani. Esha, who is an actress herself, delivered a baby girl in the Hinduja Hospital of Mumbai in the wee hours of Monday.

Her entire family including her husband was there at the hospital at the time of delivery. Also, her younger sister Ahana with husband Vaibhav Vohra were there at the time.

Now a father, Bharat Takhtani eapressing his happiness said,”I am very happy. I can’t even express how happy I am today. I think the baby looks like me when she smiles it seems the world smiles at you. This is a different feeling, which cannot be expressed in words.”

Ram Kamal Mukherjee, the author of ‘Beyond The Dream Girl’ – Hema Malini’s biography, said, ”Hemaji was extremely delighted to welcome ‘Goddess Laxmi’ immediately after Diwali.”

He also added on saying, ”Hemaji had put all her work commitments on hold for Esha, she wanted to be with her daughter during the delivery. She has been constantly at home, taking care of Esha.”

Esha Deol, before her delivery, was last seen at the launch of her mother’s biography. The event was attended by other stars as well including Hema Malini, Ahana Deol and Deepika Padukone.

Esha had announced her pregnancy earlier this year in April. The actress along with her husband had also gone on a babymoon to Greece. They had shared some adorable pictures from the vacation. And now with the arrival of their little bundle of joy, the entire family posed with her.