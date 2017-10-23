Bigg Boss 11: These Twitter Reactions To Dhinchak Pooja’s Entry In The House Will Leave You In Splits

By
BusinessofCinema News Network
-
Salman Khan Dhinchak pooja Bigg boss 11

Internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja, who is known for her songs ‘Swag Vali Topi’ and ‘Selfie Maine Leli Aaj’, has entered Bigg Boss 11 house as wild card contestant. Twitter is just unstoppable with reactions that will make you go ROFL!

Love her or hate her, but you definitely can’t ignore her! Yes, we are talking about Dhinchak Pooja who has entered Bigg Boss 11 house as a wild card contestant. As soon as Pooja entered Bigg Boss 11 house, the Dhinchak time for other housemates started. The contestants couldn’t believe that makers have got her on the show. That’s not all; Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan were also seen making hilarious comments on her. The two TV actresses didn’t even greet or welcome Dhinchak Pooja in the house. Hina’s reaction didn’t go down well with the Twitterati’.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Dhinchak Pooja’s entry in Bigg Boss 11 house is an unexpected surprise for the housemates. But with no option, housemates, as well as viewers, have to deal with it. Many even think that Pooja’s entry in the house will make the show more interesting. However, that only time will tell! Moreover, it would be interesting to know what’s up for the audience when rapper Akash Dadlani and Pooja will collaborate together for some epic song creation.

Check out these witty and hilarious twitter reactions on Dhinchak Pooja’s entry in Bigg Boss 11 house.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR