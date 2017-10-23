Bigg Boss 11: These Twitter Reactions To Dhinchak Pooja’s Entry In The House Will Leave You In Splits

733 SHARES Share Tweet

Internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja, who is known for her songs ‘Swag Vali Topi’ and ‘Selfie Maine Leli Aaj’, has entered Bigg Boss 11 house as wild card contestant. Twitter is just unstoppable with reactions that will make you go ROFL!

Love her or hate her, but you definitely can’t ignore her! Yes, we are talking about Dhinchak Pooja who has entered Bigg Boss 11 house as a wild card contestant. As soon as Pooja entered Bigg Boss 11 house, the Dhinchak time for other housemates started. The contestants couldn’t believe that makers have got her on the show. That’s not all; Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan were also seen making hilarious comments on her. The two TV actresses didn’t even greet or welcome Dhinchak Pooja in the house. Hina’s reaction didn’t go down well with the Twitterati’.

Dhinchak Pooja’s entry in Bigg Boss 11 house is an unexpected surprise for the housemates. But with no option, housemates, as well as viewers, have to deal with it. Many even think that Pooja’s entry in the house will make the show more interesting. However, that only time will tell! Moreover, it would be interesting to know what’s up for the audience when rapper Akash Dadlani and Pooja will collaborate together for some epic song creation.

Check out these witty and hilarious twitter reactions on Dhinchak Pooja’s entry in Bigg Boss 11 house.

#DhinchakPooja starts singing in confession room Big boss: big boss chahte Hai ki dinchak Pooja confession room Mai kabhi na aae!! — $haikh $ahil (@SHAIKHSAHIL007_) October 23, 2017

#DhinchakPooja singing at #BB11 was so powerful that my @facebook app can't handle it and it stop working that is the power of her singing😂😂 — Rajat Tiwari (@rajatti19) October 23, 2017

#Dhinchakpooja you ve to sing "selfie meine le li aaj" in front of hina in every morning "Take woh apne apko pehchan le achhi tara"😁#BB11 — DHINCHAK TROLLISTAN (@troller_account) October 22, 2017

The best part about #DhinchakPooja getting into biggboss house is no new songs from her for the next few months! #bb11 #BiggBoss11 — Dhyani Dave (@dhyani3) October 23, 2017

Sar pe mere likhu ka taj 😂😂😂 #DhinchakPooja kya yaar. Ab pata chala tera #swag waali topi hamesa saath me kyu rehti h😂😂😂 — Sapna jha (@Sapnajh91882351) October 23, 2017

This time bigg boss is gonna horror house… I wl beg u to not telecast any song of dhinchak pooja… Plz #BiggBoss11 #DhinchakPooja https://t.co/y6sKdudj75 — Jocular Arnab (@JocularArnab) October 23, 2017

shame on #HinaKhan & #ShilpaShinde .No one hv right to insult human & humanity . As I guess #DhinchakPooja is more famous than u.#bigboss11 — Rahul Raman (@rahuldactor) October 23, 2017

#DhinchakPooja is going to be a part of #BiggBoss11 nothing is interesting than this! 😂😂😂 — 🆉🅸🆂🆄 (@ShekhZishan) October 23, 2017

#HinaKhan you have forgotten your manner's don't think your gaining popularity by making fun of #DhinchakPooja she has more fan following . — Eric Solanki (@ericaolanki04) October 23, 2017