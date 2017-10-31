Anil Charanjeett’s Role In Qarib Qarib Singlle REVEALED

0 SHARES Share Tweet

This is what Anil Charanjeett will be seen as in Irrfan Khan’s ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’…

Bollywood actor Anil Charanjeett is all set for his next big venture alongside Irrfan Khan.

Yes, you heard that right. The actor will be seen in the film ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’.

Confirming the news, Anil shares that he feels blessed to be a part of the film and for his role that he has been assigned.

In the film, he will be performing in a special qawaali number with Irrfan and Sabri brothers.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Anil says, “I have grown up listening Qawaalis and Sufi songs. Sitting in between Sabri brothers was nothing but sheer joy and I feel blessed. Singing in front of super talented Irrfan Khan was icing on the cake. There is so much to learn from him. Apart from the introduction I just kept observing him.”

‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ is all set to hit the silver screens on November 10, 2017.

Watch Video: Suhana Khan Makes A Stunning Appearance At Gauri Khan’s Halloween Bash