Bigg Boss 11: Dhinchak Pooja Has Fallen In Love With This Contestant!

Has Dhinchak Pooja fallen in love? Bigg Boss 11 contestants Arshi Khan and Akash Dadlani were heard talking about the same.

The last episode of Bigg Boss 11 saw how housemates were stressed and tensed during the nomination task. Bigg Boss announced that Luv Tyagi is the captain and so he will not be nominated this week. Bigg Boss also announced names of the nominated contestants. Sabyasachi, Sapna, Shilpa, Hiten, Hina Khan, Dhinchak Pooja, Benafsha and Bandgi are nominated this week for evictions.

As earlier we reported, Bigg Boss then drops a big bomb on Priyank Sharma. Bigg Boss reprimands Priyank for flouting the rules despite a warning. Priyank once again discussed some of the things from the outside world. Along with giving a warning, Bigg Boss decides to nominate Priyank as a punishment. So even he is nominated, along with seven others.

Besides nominations, one of the moments that caught our attention is that Dhinchak Pooja has fallen in love. Yes, last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 saw how after everyone is about to go to bed, Dhinchak Pooja tells Akash and Arshi that she has started liking Luv. Initially, Akash doesn’t believe but Dhinchak Pooja makes him believe saying that Shilpa and Hina told her that Luv has also started liking her. Pooja tells them that as Luv has started liking her, she has also started liking him. Soon Priyank, Benafsha also joins this conversation and they all are having a laugh.

We do not know there’s how much truth is this but looks like she has become smart at playing the game. Nevertheless, Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra will have a good competition in the house.

