Arbaaz Khan Finally Reveals Some Exciting Details About Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3!

Arbaaz Khan finally speaks about Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan!

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan’s Dabangg 3 is the most awaited film, which will star none other than Salman Khan. Arbaaz Khan, who ventured into film production with Dabangg, is planning for the third installment of super hit franchise since a very long time. From star cast to who will direct the film, Dabangg 3 has always been in the question. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the official confirmation regarding the film.

Finally, actor turned filmmaker Arbaaz Khan, who produced the Salman Khan-starring hit franchise “Dabangg” series, has revealed that he has started scripting the new sequel of the franchise. That’s not all: he also revealed that the film will go on floors in 2018.

“Yes, we have started scripting the film and I think we will start shooting ‘Dabangg 3′ by the middle of the next year,” the actor-filmmaker told the media at the trailer launch of his upcoming film “Tera Intezaar”.

At the trailer launch, as Sunny Leone, who is the co-star in the film, was also present, Arbaaz Khan was asked if he is planning to cast her as well to do an item number like “Munni Badnaam”. To which he replied, “Yes, why not? And why would she be a Munni, we can cast her for something different, but for that, we have to finalize something.”

During the trailer launch event, Arbaaz was also asked if he would be promoting his upcoming film Tera Intezaar on brother Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 11 along with Sunny Leone. Arbaaz responded, “Well, I think that is the producer to decide. If we have the opportunity, and the Colors channel allows us to do so, why not.”

He further added, “Though I do not watch ‘Bigg Boss’ every day but I like watching the show. Earlier, few seasons, I followed; I watched all episodes when Sunny (Leone) was in the show.”

Tera Intezaar is directed by Raajeev Walia and it also stars Arya Babbar and Gauahar Khan in pivotal roles. “Tera Intezaar” is releasing on November 24.

