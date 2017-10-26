Inside Photos: Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar And Others Celebrate Sussanne Khan’s Birthday In Style!

114 SHARES Share Tweet

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and other B-town celebrities ringed in Sussanne Khan’s 30th birthday in the most stylish way.

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan turned a year older today and the stylish party is sure to leave you envy. Sussanne hosted a grand birthday bash for friends and family.

Ex-husband Hrithik Roshan, filmmaker friend Karan Johar, brother Zayed Khan, Twinkle Khanna, Sonali Bendre, Farah Khan Ali, Kunaal Kapoor with Naina Bachchan and other close friends were present at the party.

The stars had an amazing evening and let their hair down with the birthday girl Sussanne. Black seemed to be the colour code with each one making a stunning appearance in black. Birthday girl Sussanne looked hot in a one-sided jumpsuit dress with pink suede strap-on boots.

Sussanne shared stylish birthday pictures with her girl gang along with a caption that read: She wrote, “To all the beautiful people in my life… thank u for making me feel so special.”

Recently, Hrithik Roshan along with ex-wife Sussanne Khan and their son Hrehaan and was holidaying in Goa. The duo spend some amazing time with kids in Goa.

