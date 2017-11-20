Arbaaz Khan Reveals Why Is He Not Willing To Direct Dabangg 3

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Arbaaz Khan reveals why is he taking a backseat from directing Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3.

Arbaaz Khan had donned the director’s hat for Salman Khan’s Dabangg 2 but will not be directing Dabangg 3. Instead, Arbaaz has handed the reins to Rowdy Rathore director Prabhu Deva.

The sudden reason given by Arbaaz for handing over the reins to choreographer turned director Prabhu Deva has been cited as personal reasons. In an interview to PTI, Arbaaz stated, ”I wanted the franchise to have a fresh feel to it. I did it with ‘Dabangg 2’. At this point I felt, a lot of things were happening in my life (referring to his separation from wife Malaika Arora), and that time there was only discussion about ‘Dabangg 2’. Directing, producing and acting is a big responsibility. You need to be in good state of mind and not have things going on at the back of your mind. I felt it was not the right time to (direct) do it, maybe later I will do it.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

When he was asked if his personal life has any influence over his professional life, the actor said, ”No. Not really. When you are making a film of that magnitude, you need to be focused and interested and in a (good) state of mind. I was focusing on other aspects of my life; I felt direction could take a back seat.”

Arbaaz further added that feels that he could have possibly done a better job at directing the third installment of the Dabangg franchise. But he does not regret his decision of not directing the same. Although Arbaaz is hopeful for directing any project that comes his way.

According to Arbaaz irrespective of who directs the project both the brothers— Salman and Arbaaz will be involved in the movie.

Reportedly, Dabangg 3 will be the prequel to the last two movies of the franchise. Arbaaz said the film will tell the story of how Chulbul Pandey came into existence and will explore his character further. The filming should begin by mid next year and is expected to be released in early 2019.

Now as we know the first two parts of the movie had veteran actor Vinod Khanna portraying the role of Salman and Arbaaz’s father, who passed away earlier this year. Talking about the loss Arbaaz said, ”We will miss his presence but we will find a way. But the script also moves in a way (referring to change in storyline) and also we are coming after a big gap. We have the liberty to make changes or adjustments to the story as there is a time gap. It is unfortunate he is not with us.”

Arbaaz also added how important Vinod Khanna’s character is to the squeal and that the makers will have to cast somebody to fill that void. ”We need the character to be there. We need to do a screen test. The actor said the team has locked the one-liner idea for ‘Dabangg 3’ and are now developing the screenplay. ”This time we will have some resemblance to the first one (film)… It should feel it is coming from the same stock. We are new to prequels, but this is the way to move forward. But it is not a complete prequel; there is a portion of it. It is not that the full film is a prequel, the film will move back in time,”

Watch Video: Katrina Kaif’s Hot Dance Move For Indian Super League 2017 Opening!