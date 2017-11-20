Bigg Boss 11: Evicted Benafsha Soonawalla Has A Message For Haters!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bigg Boss 11 contestant VJ Benafsha Soonawalla is the latest contestant to be evicted from the show. During her stay inside the house, Benafsha, initially, played a very cold and not so interested game. After repeated hint by Salman Khan, Benafsha started taking the game seriously. Since last two weeks, Benafsha started grabbing all the limelight. She got into a physical violence with Akash Dadlani for which she got nominated as a punishment.

During her stay in Bigg Boss 11 house, Benafsha had only been close to Priyank Sharma. In fact, their closeness apparently irked the Priyank’s girlfriend and she broke up with him.

After her exit, Benfasha posted a picture of her with boyfriend Varun Sood on Instagram and captioned it, “This is for all the haters, I’m so sorry for making you guys feel like I betrayed anyone’s trust or hurt people. Interviews and I will answer all your questions. I played in the house with as much dignity and respect as I could. One thing that looked wrong to you all made you guys say so much, now that I’m back, I’ll make sure I turn back all the fingers you all are pointing towards me.”



Varun Sood also shared a boomerang video, featuring himself and Benafsha. He captioned it as, “You played like a gem and were easily the cutest, lovable and nicest person in the house. Seriously, what is this girl. Makes me fall for her more every time.”

Well, it remains to see if Benafsha enters Bigg Boss 11 house again as wild card contestant or no. What do you think? Has Benafsha played a good mind game? Share your views in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema.com for more updates on Bigg Boss 11!