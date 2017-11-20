Bigg Boss 11: Evicted Benafsha Soonawalla Makes SHOCKING Revelations On Priyank Sharma, Hina Khan And Much More!

416 SHARES Share Tweet

Bigg Boss 11 contestant VJ Benafsha Soonawalla is the latest contestant to be evicted from the show. Benafsha started the show on a positive note; however, after Salman Khan asked her to be more visible in the game, she started playing her game. Late, she got caught up in too much drama. From pulling Akash Dadlani’s hair to getting close with best friend Priyank Sharma, Benafsha grabbed all the limelight in one week. Well, now that she is out of the house, Benafsha has chosen to answer a lot of things.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Benafshan made some revelations about Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma and much more. Read below.

On her eviction: Benafsha shared, ”I did not quite expect to get evicted but I was against two really strong contestants who have a great fan following even before they entered the show. And even if the Priyank controversy did not happen I would have been out.”

On her closeness with Priyank: ”My relationship with Priyank was very pure and real and it was only friendship. All the footages that you guys saw where I told him to accept his feelings and that he loved me, were just big fat jokes between us. It was merely to irritate him. I would smack his head later and tell him it was all for fun. I know it all looked wrong but trust me it was only a joke. In a house like Bigg Boss, if you have a friend, who you can trust with all your heart, you form a special connect but that doesn’t mean it’s love.”

On her boyfriend Varun Sood: ”He is my only man and I am so proud that he kept his trust on me. Varun was confident about me for he knows what kind of a person I am. If I was looking out for love in the show, why would I have been vocal about my relationship with Varun outside? People sadly don’t get my sense of humour and it just got bad. I regret being so naive and I understand that I should have been careful. I did not know it would all get projected so negatively. It was a healthy friendly drama between buddies and people just took it to a different level. It’s really sad whatever has happened and I hope things get cleared out soon.”

On Priyank’s girlfriend Divya Agarwal has broken up with him because of her: ”I think Divya needs to clear out a lot of things and I will speak to her. But apart from me, she is worried about other things too. At the moment, I am really disappointed with humanity for they disregarded a friendly bond.”

On being nominated for pulling Akash Dadlani’s hair: ”I got evicted because of his hair and see now, he doesn’t have any more left.”

On being friends with Hina Khan for the game: ”It was for real but a friendship of convenience too, as she has done a lot of bitching about me behind my back.”

On her Bigg Boss 11 journey: “It was not the way I wanted it to be so it feels quite incomplete. But it was a roller coaster fun ride for me where I cried, laughed and even fought. Initially, I was the usual bubbly and jumpy me but what got showcased was the Vikas-Shilpa fights (laughs). I never got into unnecessary fights nor bitched about people and so I was never on camera. I am completely supporting Vikas now and I really think and hope that he wins the show.”

