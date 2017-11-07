Arjun Kapoor Goes Through 48-Hour Look Test For Haryanvi Cop Look In Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

0 SHARES Share Tweet

He may have had the internet and social media buzzing with his Haryanvi cop look in Yashraj films’ forthcoming entertainer ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ but cracking the look took a lot of time and effort on the part of both director Dibakar Banerjee and Arjun Kapoor.

Known for perfectionism, Dibakar worked relentlessly for two days to crack Arjun’s cop look in the movie.

Arjun plays a Haryanvi cop and his look had the internet buzzing when it was launched on Tuesday.

However, cracking this look — authentic yet distinctive — took a fair bit of time and effort on the part of both Dibakar and Arjun.

Speaking about the effort that went into perfecting the look, Arjun said, “I was literally put on house arrest by Dibakar before the look test. I had to grow my full beard so that we could try out various looks before Dibakar froze on what he exactly wants. It took us 48 hours to finalise the look of the Haryanvi cop.

“Now, that Dibakar has locked the look, I can finally step out of my house and have a social life before I head to an intensive shooting schedule of the film next week,’ Arjun says laughing.

Giving details, Arjun said, “Dibakar’s world is as real as it comes. So we had to crack the policeman look convincingly and still give him a distinctive persona. We spent two days to make me look like a police constable who has trained and worked the beat.”

YRF’s ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ co-stars Parineeti Chopra along with Arjun Kapoor and is set to release on August 3, 2018.

