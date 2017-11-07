When Deepika Padukone Played The Most Gracious Host!

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Deepika Padukone recently hosted a party for the tremendous appreciation she has been receiving for the Padmavati trailer and Ghoomar.

From industry veterans to newbies everyone were in attendance at Deepikas party.

The talented actress played a perfect host to all her guest who attended her party.

The party which Deepika Padukone kept was an impromptu one but it witnessed the attendance of all the bigwigs of Bollywood.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Her co-star in the film Ranveer Singh was the very first one to attend the party followed Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Gauri Khan, Manish Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ishaan Khattar.

Deepika who will next be seen enchanting her audience as Rani Padmini has received a thumbs up from the masses for her look and enactment of the Goddess Queen.

The actress has been flooded with appreciation for her effortless performance of Ghoomar. The song that has garnered more than 30 million views, has social media in a tizzy with the masses sending in their versions of Deepika’s Ghoomar dance.

Watch Video: Tiger Shroff Reveals Exciting Details About Baaghi 2!