Arshad Warsi Makes Shocking Comment On Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11 Show, Calls It Down Market!

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been hosting controversial reality show, Bigg Boss since years now. The superstar is currently the most loved host of the Indian television.

Salman has been inviting other B-town stars on the reality show for the promotions of their respective films. Just recently, Parineeti Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Kunal Khemu, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and director Rohit Shetty arrived on Bigg Boss 11. However, one prominent face was missing from the team was none other than Arshad Warsi.His absence had raised eyebrows and speculations were rife that Arshad didn’t appear on the show because of Salman

Arshad Warsi had recently made one of the jokes during a promotional event on Salman and this was reported as a possible reason for his absence on Bigg Boss 11. Finally, Arshad Warsi opens up about the same in a recent interview.

“The (Bigg Boss) show is down market,” Arshad told mid-day.

He also said, “People on the show, I hear, are tacky.”

He elaborated, “I haven’t seen this season, but I’ve heard about it. The channel is attempting to boost the ratings by showcasing the things that sell. And thus, morality is taking a backseat.”

Arshad further added, “People enjoy watching crass, and the channel is merely serving it. The content showcased on Indian television is regressive. The day people change, their taste (in content), the narrative of the shows will also change. If the world wants to see sensible people in the house, the channel will oblige. The audience wants to see dramatic people, those who fight, hit and abuse.”

Explaining the difference in the show at the time he was hosting to what it is now, Arshad stated, “The concept back then was to understand the psyche of people and notice the developments that occur when they are made to reside in a house, isolated from the world. No one wanted to cause any trouble. There was no nudity or violence demanded in the clause.

“When you meet new individuals, you can be cordial for a week. Then, you discover their traits. When good behaviour wears out, the dynamics change. It takes time for people to reach that stage. But, now the channel wants immediate TRP success, so they are consciously sending nutcases into the house.”

Now it remains to see how Salman Khan reacts to this direct comment on him and Bigg Boss show! What do you have to say? Do you agree to what Arshad Warsi has to say? Share your views in the comments section below.

