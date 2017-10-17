Deepika Padukone The New Age Dream Girl: Hema Malini

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Deepika Padukone recently made time to launch the biography that was being launched on Hema Malini at a suburban hotel.

Hema Malini’s birthday was a big affair for the yesteryear actress as well as her fans, as it saw the unveiling of her biography

The Dream Girl of the golden era, Hemaji was very happy to have Deepika Padukone unveil her book as she is personally very fond of her.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

At the event, when Hemaji, who has been the dream girl for millions of people was asked who would she pick for the tag of Dream Girl in today’s times.

She was quick to answer that it was Deepika Padukone who deserves the tag of Dream Girl is today’s times.

Deepika Padukone was overwhelmed to get this compliment from Hema Ji.

Hemaji thanked Deepika for making time for her and in return, Deepika Padukone expressed how glad she was to be a part of this and even if she would be anywhere around the world, she would definitely come for this.

Watch Video: Aamir Khan Breaksdown In Public After Watching SecretSuperstar