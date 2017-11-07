Arvind Kejriwal Had A Distant Reaction To His Documentary Film An Insignificant Man

0 SHARES Share Tweet

An Insignificant Man is a non fiction political thriller that chronicles one of the most important revolution in contemporary Indian Politics. Based on the rise of Arvind Kejriwal’s insurgent Aam Aadmi Party, the documentary film provides an insider view of the entire political situation at that time.

The one of its kind political thriller has been receiving immense praises for it’s interesting portrayal of the Aam Aadmi party. ‘An Insignificant Man’ was specially screened for the man himself Arvind Kejriwal.

While one would expect a dramatic response, the AAP head gave a distant reaction and just said “Ha Thik Hai (Yeah, It’s okay)”.

Talking about the same Director Vinay Shukla said, “We premiered the film last year in September at the Toronto international film festival, we showed he film to Arvind Kejriwal in last week of November or December because while the film was being made and till the premiere we were working till the last night, there was no opportunity there. But after the film had played and we came back to India we showed the film to him. This was one screening we were looking forward to we were wondering how would he react and he had a very distant reaction to the film, he said “Ha thik hai”.

The film which had been facing censor troubles,provides a thrilling look at the gritty realities of a new political party.

Directors Khushboo Ranka and Vinay Shukla recorded 400 hours of footage over the course of a year, capturing the clashes between idealism and politics during AAP’s 2013 election campaign.

Interestingly, both good and bad perceptions of the AAP are highlighted by the trailer. Taking an unbiased approach, it leaves the viewer to wonder and draw their own conclusions. The lack of interviews and voice overs give it a cinematic feel, bringing the viewer up, close and personal with democracy.

‘An Insignificant Man’, directed by Khushboo Ranka and Vinay Shukla under the banners of Global media giant Vice and Memesys Lab produced by Anand Gandhi is slated to release on 17th November, 2017.

