EXCLUSIVE Bigg Boss 11: Sapna Choudhary EXPOSES Puneesh Sharma And Bandgi Kalra’s Fake Love!

Bigg Boss 11 contestants Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma’s lovey-dovey moments have been stealing the limelight since past few days. As the lights go off, the two get cozy in the bed. In fact, viewers even slammed makers of the show for telecasting their fake love. Even housemates have been discussing Puneesh and Bandgi’s intimate moments and that how the two are getting close on the national television.

Initially, the two had planned to create their romantic angle for the cameras but slowly liking towards each other increased. In the upcoming episodes, you will see Sapna Choudhary exposing Puneesh and Bandgi’s fake love.

We exclusively reveal, Sapna once again reveals and shouts at the top of her voice that Puneesh and Bandgi are doing things for the sake of the show and that they had already planned things from outside. She claims to be fake love for the game, which creates another heated argument in the house.

Now it remains to see how Salman Khan reacts to the same. Meanwhile, there are talks about Luv Tyagi-Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma-Benafsha being the new couples of the show due to their strong bonding.

What do you think? Are Bandgi and Puneesh Sharma’s affair pre-planned? Share your views.

