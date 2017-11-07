EXCLUSIVE Bigg Boss 11: Puneesh Sharma’s HUGE Mistake Leads To Cancellation Of Luxury Budget Task!

153 SHARES Share Tweet

In tonight’s episode, you will see Bigg Boss 11 housemates gearing up for another luxury budget task of the week called, “Mission BB11”. As earlier we revealed, for the task, the garden area has been converted into space with huge rocket placed in the one corner. The housemates play astronauts and have to sit in the rocket to win the luxury budget task. Besides winning the luxury, the task will also affect on captaincy and the winning amount of the show.

The prize money of the show is Rs 50 Lacs and in order to keep the winning amount intact, the housemates have to sit inside the rocket and if they step out, he/she will become one of the captaincy contenders. But that’s not all; there is certain amount attached to each contestant that they are not aware of. If they step out, they will become captaincy contender but at the same time, the certain amount attached to that contestant will be deducted from the show’s winning prize money.

The task really sounds exciting and easy but it turned out another way in Bigg Boss 11 house. We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, Arshi Khan, Akash Dadlani, Mehjabi, Bandgi Kalra and Shilpa Shinde stepped out of the rocket at regular intervals. These give walked out of the game to become captaincy contenders while the rest of them kept fighting to increase the winning prize money.

Hold on! The recent development of the task is sure to shock you. Puneesh Sharma, who is the ‘sanchalak’ of the house was asked to keep an eye on the contestants sitting inside the rocket. However, late-night Puneesh entered the bedroom area of the house to spend time with Bandgi Kalra. The two were having their good time in the bedroom while the contestants sitting inside the rocket stepped out without Puneesh knowing about it. As soon as Puneesh got back, the contestants secretly went and sat back in the rocket.

Puneesh broke the biggest rule of the task and contestants playing the game took an advantage of the same. And guess what? Bigg Boss CANCELED the task and the winning amount has been turned to ‘ZERO’.

Bigg Boss slammed Puneesh Sharma in strong words that because of his carelessness, the task had to be canceled. Now it remains to see what happens next and who is blamed for the task being abandoned.

