Mouni Roy To Star In Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Starrer Brahmastra?

Mouni Roy has apparently bagged a role in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

The TV actress Mouni Roy has now turned a Bollywood actress and she is very soon going to make her debut on the big screen. But now there are reports that even before the release of her first film, the actress has bagged her second film. If the reports are to be believed, then Mouni will be also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film already stars Ranbir Kapoo, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

A source has been quoted by Mumbai Mirror saying, ”Mouni recently came on board and will start shooting early next year, when the film goes on the floors. For now, Ayan is keeping other details of her role under wraps.”

Mouni Roy is making her debut on the big screen with the film Gold, which also stars Akshay Kumar in the lead. The actress will be seen playing Khiladi Kumar’s love interest in the film.

The story of Gold is based on India’s first Olympic Gold in hockey post-Independence.

Earlier, there were rumours that she is not very happy with her role in Gold. It was reported that her role in the film is very short. But while talking to Pinkvilla, Mouni said, ”I really don’t know who plants all these rubbish news. I’m almost sure that some people really hate me. All I have to say is please wait till the film releases. I’m very happy and even more grateful that I’m a part of this project.”

Well, it seems that things are going really well for the Naagin actress! And we just can’t wait to see her on the big screen.

