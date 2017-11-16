Ayushmann Khurrana, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Richa Chadha Amongst Other React To The Political Thriller ‘An Insignificant Man’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The much-awaited controversial political thriller ‘An Insignificant Man’ is inching closer to its release. A special screening of the film was held recently wherein celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Richa Chaddha, Ahana Kumra, Neha Dhupia, Rahul Bose, Vishal Dadlani, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu, Tanmay bhatt, Abish Matthew, Kalki Koechlin, Roshni Chopra previewed the film.

The film which won accolades and awards at over 50 International film festivals across the globe also found the likings of the celebs in B-town.

Ayushmann Khurrana took to Twitter to share, “Watched #InsignificantMan last night. A great insight of the delhi elections of 2013. It isnt easy to be apolitical when you’re working in close quarters of a certain party. Kudos to Anand Gandhi and team for this real political thriller.”

Harshvardhan Kapoor said,” Having seen #AnInsignificantMan I can say it’s something you should all look forward to. Kudos and all the best @Memewala”

He further added, “Anything that comes out that you guys are associates with is always world class … waiting for the day you direct me!”

Richa Chadha said, “Excited to watch #AnInsignificantMan which releases tomorrow @Memewala. Curious about your take Anand.”

Rahul Bose shared saying, “From Nov 17 onwards please go watch ‘An Insignificant Man’ & see, for the first time, an inside view of politics, no filters, observing the strengths and problems within our democracy as seen through the lens of a new party. @aimthemovie @khushbooranka @shukla_vinay @memewala”.

Neha Dhupia said, “In other news … very curious to watch this non -fiction political thriller https://youtu.be/Vq646VcT72I

Youtube Sensations Tanmay Bhatt and Abish Matthew also extended their support to the film.

Tanmay Bhatt said, “Next on the list is @aimthemovie – which is honestly good enough to watch once again. Irrespective of your political leanings, it’s really worth a watch.”

Abish Matthew said, “I had the absolute privilege of watching An Insignificant Man.

I do not think I have seen a better political thriller in my life. You keep wondering if it is real or fictional, And that is what I call a great film! Take a bow Anand, Khushboo & Vinay 🙂 It’s out tomorrow 17/11.”

I had the absolute privilege of watching An Insignificant Man.

I do not think I have seen a better political thriller in my life.

You keep wondering if it is real or fictional, And that is what I call a great film!

Vishal Dadlani took to twitter praising the film saying, “Watched #AnInsignificantMan . Every Indian MUST watch it. Whether you love AAP, or hate it. Whether you are interested in politics or not. You MUST watch this film.”

Soha Ali Khan shared her thoughts on the political thriller saying, “Gripping, entertaining and revealing, #AnInsignificantMan is a very significant film about politics, democracy and one man’s journey from idea to action – see the link for details and watch it this weekend! http://Aimmovie.com @Memewala”.

Kunal Khemmu also took to Twitter to shower praises for the film saying, “Captivating, exhilarating, thrilling and definitely not an insignificant film. #AnInsignificantMan is a must watch for all. Catch it in theatres on the 17th Nov. http://Aimmovie.com @Memewala”

The Tumhari Sulu actor Manav Kaul also expressed his thoughts saying, “#AnInsignificantMan is a A very important film!!! It’s a must watch for every Indian!! I loved it! Thank you @Memewala khushbo and Vinay Main pranam karta hoon! Superb !”.

The Lipstick under my burkha actress said, “I have watched @aimthemovie and I must say it’s been a fantastic journey for @khushbooranka and @shukla_vinay from documenting to presenting this film finally to our country! It doesn’t glorify anyone nor it puts anyone in a bad light! It’s a very well made documentary #Simplyput”

‘An Insignificant Man’ is a non-fiction political thriller that chronicles one of the most important revolutions in contemporary Indian Politics. Based on the rise of Arvind Kejriwal’s insurgent Aam Aadmi Party, the documentary film provides an insider view of the entire political situation at that time.

The film which had been facing censor troubles, provides a thrilling look at the gritty realities of a new political party.

Directors Khushboo Ranka and Vinay Shukla recorded 400 hours of footage over the course of a year, capturing the clashes between idealism and politics during AAP’s 2013 election campaign.

Interestingly, both good and bad perceptions of the AAP are highlighted by the trailer. Taking an unbiased approach, it leaves the viewer to wonder and draw their own conclusions. The lack of interviews and voice-overs give it a cinematic feel, bringing the viewer up, close and personal with democracy.

‘An Insignificant Man’, directed by Khushboo Ranka and Vinay Shukla under the banners of Global media giant Vice and Memesys Lab produced by Anand Gandhi is slated to release on 17th November, 2017.