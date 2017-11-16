Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta Slammed Priyank Sharma And Wants To Slap Him For This Reason

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bigg Boss 11 tonight’s episode will be eventful for Priyank Sharma as Vikas Gupta wants to slap some sense into him.

Bigg Boss 11 contestants Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla have always maintained that they are best of friends. So much so that earlier this week in the nomination’s task, to save Priyank, Benafsha got herself for the next two upcoming weeks.

However last night was a tough one for Benafsha, to seek comfort she sneaked into Priyank’s bed and spent the night there.

Come morning we see Luv Tyagi and Hiten Tejwani discussing the matter. Hiten says that he was woken up by Puneesh Sharma who wanted to show him the sight of Benafsha and Priyank in bed together. When Vikas Gupta enters the washroom area and hears the conversation, he becomes furious. Vikas says that if someone would have woken him up last night he would have slapped some sense into Priyank.

Later Vikas and Priyank are seen taking in a secluded area where Vikas asks Priyank if he and Benafsha made out last night in bed. Priyank is shocked and quickly denies the allegation when he is informed that the entire house thinks so. Vikas reminds Priyank that Benafsha is not his girlfriend and that she has a boyfriend outside. He further added that there is life outside the house where one has parents and relationships.

Priyank then goes to inform Benafsha of the hot topic of the morning. Benafsha seems indifferent to the gossip happening around them and says that she has done wrong. Vikas then comes up to the pair and gives them a piece of his mind.

Vikas reminds them that they all are on national television. To this, even Hina Khan puts in her opinion and says that she is fed up with explaining things to Benfsha.

Ultimately Benafsha walks out of the conversation.

