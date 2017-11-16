Yami Gautam Spills Elegance In This Outfit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Yami Gautam‘s styling often reflects simplicity and elegance. The actress has time and again proved that simplicity can never go out of fashion.

Yami recently dressed up in a retro attire and looked fabulous. She pulled off the high waist checkered pants that gave the retro look perfectly. Pairing up with a casual quoted t-shirt and black peep-toes, she completed the look with sheer elegance.

The diva kept it simple by keeping hair open with a center parting and minimal makeup.

The Kaabil actress Yami Gautam is known to keep her styling up to the mark yet comfortable. She has an eclectic taste in fashion and always keeps her look classy.

