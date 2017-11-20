Actress Rita Koiral Passes Away Due To Cancer At The Age Of 58

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Rita Koiral was a Bengali film and TV actress who passed away on Sunday due to cancer!

The actress Rita Koiral was a very famous face in the Bengali TV and film industry. Sadly, the actress passed away at a private hospital on this Sunday due to cancer. She was just 58.

Koiral had worked in films like Asukh by Rituparna Ghosh, which came in the year 1999, Paromitar Ekdin by Aparna Sen in 2008 and Dutta Vs Dutta by Anjan Dutt in 2012. The actress was also a part of TV serials like Bandhan and Stree. In fact these daily soaps are currently on air.

Rita was diagnosed with cancer in her liver two months ago. Since then she had not been keeping very well. She had to be admitted to the hospital several times. But she was so dedicated towards her work that she used to resume shooting after getting discharged from the hospitals.

It was a week before when her condition became very critical. She had to go through a session of chemotherapy after which she was taken back home. She had to be re-admitted to the hospital on Sunday, as her condition became even more serious. And on the same day the actress took her last breath in the hospital.

Everyone, who knew the actress, is in a state of shock. The Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee expressed her grief on Twitter saying, “Saddened to hear about the passing away of actress Rita Koiral. My condolences to her family, friends and fans. Gone too soon.”

Prosenjit Chatterjee, the Bengali superstar also took to Twitter to offer his condolences as he wrote, “Really shocked and extremely upset to hear about the sudden demise of Rita Koiral. Loss for the industry. Such a powerful actress she was.”

We wish Rita Koiral’s soul may rest in peace!