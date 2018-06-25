Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series Bags Top 5 Honours At IIFA Awards 2018

T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Ellipsis Entertainment’s Atul Kasbekar, Tanuj Garg take home the trophy for Best Film

The 18th edition of Indian International Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, held in Bangkok on Sunday was a starry night, high on glitz glamour and of course achievement.

T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment produced Vidya Balan starrer Tumhari Sulu was awarded the IIFA statuette for Best Film amidst huge applause by the audience gathered at the reputed Siam Niramit Theatre in the Thai capital.

T-Series chairman and managing director Bhushan Kumar says, “We are delighted with this accolade for Tumhari Sulu. We are also thrilled about Irrfan’s win (Best Actor- Male) for Hindi Medium. It’s always a huge pleasure to work with a committed actor such as Irrfan.”

Kumar adds, “It was a proud moment when we picked up the trophy with our joint producers Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar who deserve credit for bringing Tumhari Sulu’s warm and relatable story to the audience. We are inspired to work harder on Cheat India, our next project on which T-Series and Ellipsis are working jointly.”

Additionally, T-Series and Maddock Films produced Hindi Medium fetched Saket Chaudhary the Best Director award for Hindi Medium.

T-Series artists/talent Amaal Mallik, Tanishk Bagchi and Akhil Sachdeva won the Award for Best Music Direction for Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Manoj Muntashir bagged the Best Lyricist Award for Rashke Qamar for T-Series produced Baadshaho, sharing it with co-writers Nusrat Fateh Ali, A1 Melody Fana.