Exclusive: Anushka Manchanda Talks About Her New Alias NUKA, Her Upcoming Projects And Much More!

Anushka Manchanda, the singer, actress and the former VJ, has come up with a new alias called NUKA under which she will be putting out phots stories, music videos and much more.

Anushka Manchanda is proving to be an all-rounder when it comes to her professional life. The singer, actress, model and the former VJ has now introduced a new alias, which she has named NUKA. According to her, she had been wanting to launch it for quite a while since she likes doing independent work.

In an exclusive conversation with us, Anushka talked about NUKA, her upcoming projects, her inspiration and much more. Check out the excerpts from the interview here:

1. How did the whole idea of NUKA come up?

– This is something that I had been thinking of for the past couple of years. The things that I was doing weren’t working because I didn’t have the requisite skills to do the kind of work that I wanted to do. I had to depend on other people to get that done. But I like to do everything myself. So I decided to learn everything and hence spent a couple of last years teaching myself all the technical stuff. I decided to come up with NUKA some two years ago when I was in LA. It’s a platform for me to do various stuffs and work with different people.

2. Who has been your biggest inspiration when it comes to music?

– I can’t think of one particular person. I do listen to a lot of German beats. There are many producers around the world whose work I admire. There’s Electrypnose, Romare, Massive attack and so many others who have inspired me.

3. When it comes to music, what do you prefer- working in Bollywood or on independent music?

– With independent music I get to do what I want. But with Bollywood music, I’m sometimes surprised. Sometimes it is really nice working in B-town, you get to meet some very interesting people. They put you in a space where you thought you couldn’t be in. But then you realize that it is working. I feel that I have learnt a lot as a singer by singing for other people.

4. We have also seen you acting and that too in such a strong film like Angry Indian Goddesses. So would we be getting to see more of you on the screens as an actress?

– It depends on the kind of work that I’m offered. I didn’t get anything really exciting after that film. For me art is art. And if I get to do something interesting, I’ll do it. But it’s not like that I have to appear in a film because I have to be seen.

5. Lastly, would you like to share something about your future projects?

– The music video that NUKA is coming up with, is something that is going to blow everyone’s mind. It’s not something that anyone has seen here before. And we are planning for another photostory after that.