0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Bandgi Kalra has been one of the most controversial contestants in the house due to her relationship with Puneesh Sharma.

Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma look very much in love inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. But the young girl’s brother, Vasu Kalra has got a very different opinion on this matter.

A few days back there were reports that Bandgi’s father was hospitalised after he saw his daughter doing such PDA on national television. But while talking to Times Of India, her brother says, “I don’t know from where is all this coming from. We initially did not give interviews to the media and it looks like things have been blown out of proportion for no reason. My parents and especially my father are perfectly fine. They haven’t even visited a doctor let alone being hospitalised.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Talking about Bandgi’s relationship with Puneesh, he said, “We have no hard feelings for Bandagi. We are proud of her. We are sure that her relationship with Puneesh is just for the game and is nothing beyond that. It is all her strategy to survive in the house.”

Adding on further he said, “If you see in the first episode itself, you will see how Bandagi had told that they will fake their relationship and that’s exactly what she is doing. Yes we will not be happy with her relationship with Puneesh if real, but we can’t judge her right now. We will talk to her and get a clarity once she’s back. Our family members are not all disturbed.”

Before Bigg Boss 11, Bandgi was dating Dennis Nagpal, who broke up with her after seeing her and Puneesh together. Talking about Dennis, Vasu says, “We had never spoken to Dennis especially my parents. Bandagi had told us about him but not in detail. Only I was in touch with Dennis for very less time and that too only after Bandagi was inside the house. I had spoken to him once after he broke up with Bandagi and had asked him to be a little patient at least till Bandagi comes out but he overreacted, so I let it go.”

Meanwhile, Bandgi and Puneesh have continued their PDA even after being warned by the show’s host Salman Khan!