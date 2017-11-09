Bigg Boss 11: Fake Information About These Wild Card Entries Goes Viral!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bigg Boss 11 is getting intense with each passing day.

Bigg Boss 11 makers keep strategizing on how to keep their viewers entertained. We hear that makers are planning to get two wildcard contestants on the show.

Some reports suggest that Vikas Gupta’s ex-boyfriend Parth Samthaan and Shilpa Shinde’s ex-boyfriend Romit Raj have been approached for wildcard entries. On the other hand, reports are doing rounds that Zoya Afroz, who won the coveted Miss India title in 2013 and Natalia Kayy, an international model are entering the house. The news broke out on Monalisa’s twitter account. However, there is no truth to this as the tweet has been done from Monalisa’s fake twitter account.

Former Bigg Boss contestant and Bhojpuri actress Monalisa’s tweet read, “Good luck to both wild cards Zoya and Natalia .. both so pretty n nice Follow them on insta guyzzz : zoyaafroz nataliakayy”.

After Monalisa came across this tweet, she immediately took to her official Instagram account to reveal that she is not on twitter and that it is an imposter who is spreading the false news by using her name.

Monalisa along with the screenshot of the tweet wrote, “One of the leading news channels got in touch with me regarding a tweet my imposter did on #Twitter.

GUYS, I AM NOT ON TWITTER. I don’t have an account there. This is a fake account on twitter. I don’t even know if such a thing is happening on #BiggBoss11 #FakeAccountAlert”

So, it’s pretty clear that Zoya Afroz and Natalia Kayy are not entering Bigg Boss 11 house!

