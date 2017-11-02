The Biggest Indian Release till Date: Padmavati

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Leaving Dangal and Baahubali in the dust, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati becomes the biggest Indian release of all times.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is making sure that Padmavati gets one of the biggest releases across the globe. As far as the Indian market is concerned the historical drama has already beaten Baahubali, Dangal and is now the biggest release till date!

When it releases on December 1st, it will hit 4500 screens in the country. Internationally Paramount Pictures will exclusively distribute Padmavati in 150 countries. This makes it one of the biggest Bollywood releases globally.

Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh starrer will be released in cinemas across USA, UK, Fiji, Singapore, Malaysia and Middle East. As a sizeable Indian diaspora and Bollywood fans reside there. More than decent response is expected to this historical drama.

Speaking of their ties with Paramount Pictures,Chief Operating Officer of Viacom Motion Pictures, Ajit Andhare told Mid-day, ”Paramount and Viacom have a long-standing relationship. This story is universal. Historical films have the power to mesmerize people, whether or not the audience is familiar with the culture. This is also the reason behind the mammoth success of Game Of Thrones. Also, Deepika Padukone’s global appeal, given that she starred in XXX: Return Of Xander Cage, is another bonus.”.

Reportedly, when the film receives a good response in the selected countries the makers plan to release the film in China. As we know Indian movies are very well received in China. The phenomenal success of Dangal in the country speaks for their love of Indian movies. Some of the other Indian movies released in China are PK (2014), Dhoom 3 (2013), Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and the first one being Awaara (1951).

Padmavati is set to hit screens on December 1 and will also be released in the 3D format simultaneously.

