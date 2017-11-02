Here’s What Happened When Deepika Padukone And Katrina Kaif Came Under The Same Roof At Shah Rukh Khan’s Birthday Bash!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Both Deepika Padukone And Katrina Kaif attended Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash in Alibaug!

As we all know, it is the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday today. The actor has turned 52 and to celebrate the occasion a special bash was organised in Alibaug. Along with his family, other B-town stars like Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Sussanne Khan were there when the actor rang in his birthday. Also, present were the Bollywood actresses and not so good friends Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.

Well, everyone knows about the connection between the actresses, which is Ranbir Kapoor. Since both of them are his exes, it is no surprise that they don’t get along very well. They try their best to not cross each other’s path. But it was SRK’s birthday party which forced them to get under the same roof.

A source told SpotboyE that although they were at the same party, they ignored each other entirely and chose to stay at different corners.

The source has been quoted saying, ”Katrina arrived 4 hours before Deepika and was seen having a good time with the guests. The latter turned up around 6.30 pm and mingled around, however, maintained a safe distance from Kat. Alia, Sidharth and Karan were seen dividing time between the two beauties.”

Katrina had some prior work commitments. Hence, she left the place at 9, while Deepika stayed.

Talking about the work fronts of the actresses, Katrina Kaif is going to be seen in the film Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan. The film is slated to release on December 22, this year.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone is coming with her film Padmavati, also starring Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1, this year.

