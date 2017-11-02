Watch: Qarib Qarib Singlle Irrfan Khan Finds A Date On Tinder, Here’s How His Evening Goes!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Qarib Qarib Singlle Irrfan Khan spends an evening with a girl whom he found on Tinder!

The Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan is nowadays busy in promoting his film Qarib Qarib Singlle. Marking the Bollywood debut of the South Indian actress, Parvathy, the film’s storyline revolves around online dating.

Ever imagined how would it be to see Irrfan Khan finding to girl on a dating app like Tinder and then spending an evening with her? Well, this is exactly what happened. The actor found a girl on Tinder and went out on a date with him. Check out the video here to know what happened on the date.

Coming back to the actor and his film, this is something new for him. He talked to indianexpress.com saying, “I am not nervous, I am excited as you don’t get to do stories like this very often. It is a romantic tale. The romance in the film has old-charm to it, like we use to see in childhood. And it has characters you can relate with.”

Talking about his role, he said, ”role of Yogi, I thought I won’t be able to do it. When it was written on paper, this role was so astonishing and amusing that I wonder how I am going to do it? To find the tone of this character was difficult for me and there were many chances where this role could have easily turn caricature.”

The film has been directed by Tanuja Chandra about whom Irrfan says, “When I read the script, I felt that movies she made before, this is a different chapter. She is starting a new chapter with ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’. She wanted to make more personal and delicate films, which has more relatable characters.”

Qarib Qarib Singlle is slated to release on November 10, this year.

Watch Video Here: