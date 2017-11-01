Birthday Special: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Steamiest Magazine Covers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates her 44th birthday in a low-key event with family. The small gathering is said to be hosted by her husband Abhishek Bachchan. In the honor of her birthday, this year she will be sponsoring meals for underprivileged children. To celebrate this day we present you with the steamiest magazine covers featuring the birthday girl!

Grazia sept 2017

Aishwarya slays in the pj trend look by Label Sanchita, complimented by Jimmy Choo stilettos. She also was declared a part of the ‘100 Most Influential in Fashion’ list by Garzia.

Filmfare may 2017

Aishwarya soars the temperatures in her off-shoulder blue jacket with red detailing in the photoshoot done ahead of ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’

Filmfare june 2016

Aishwarya looks breathtaking while posing with a flower and donning a black lace dress in the Middle-East edition of the magazine.

Filmfare nov 2016

Aishwarya posing with her ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ co-star Ranbir Kapoor in one of the steamiest photoshoot she’s done after getting married into the Bachchan family.

Baazar nov 2016

Aishwarya looks evergreen in a Manish Malhotra ensemble teamed up with classic makeup.

Elle dec 2010

Aishwarya features in the Indian edition of the anniversary issue of the magazine looking every bit ethereal.

Harper’s Baazar 2015

Aishwarya graces the cover of the magazine’s Bridal issue looking stunning in a lehenga by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Hello 2010

Aishwarya features on the 3rd anniversary cover of the magazine

Vouge feb 2011

Aishwarya looks every bit of the goth queen in a Roksanda Ilincic jacket.

Vouge july 2010

In a photoshoot by the sea, the reigning beauty queen posed with her husband Abhishek Bachchan.