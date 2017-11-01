Exclusive Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta Tries To Run Away From House AGAIN, What Happens Next Is Shocking!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Expect the unexpected in Bigg Boss 11 house! Every new episode of Bigg Boss is turning interesting and explosive. The contestants are shocking viewers as well as makers of the show with their unexpected ugly fights and argument. The recent development inside Bigg Boss 11 house is sure to leave you in shock.

As we have been seeing Vikas Gupta is getting involved in a spat with Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress Shilpa Shinde. The luxury budget task ‘cushion factory’ has created a huge ruckus among the housemates. Tomorrow’sepisode is going to be another intense one as Vikas Gupta will be seen escaping Bigg Boss 11 house once again. It all happens just after Bigg Boss asks housemates to decide three worst performers of the task.

Yes, we EXCLUSIVELY reveal, Vikas Gupta has tried escaping Bigg Boss 11 house again after he came across an open door. One of the doors of the house which led to the exit was mistakenly left open by a member of the security crew of the show. Vikas happened to spot it and in a fit of frustration, Vikas tried to escape. However, Bigg Boss immediately stops him and calls him inside the confession room.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

What Vikas Gupta does next is quite shocking. He requests Bigg Boss to let him quit the show and is ready to pay the Rs 2 crore penalty for breaching the contract. Vikas pleads Bigg Boss to let him leave the show and go home but nothing works out. Bigg Boss asks him to take his time and think about the game once again.

To people who don’t know, contestants need to sign a contract before entering “Bigg Boss” house. If the contestant tries to jump the boundary of the BB house or decides to end your journey in the middle show, then a fine is slapped as a breach of contract.

Now let’s wait and watch what happens next and how Salman Khan reacts to this during weekend ka vaar episode.

Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema.com for more exclusive updates on Bigg Boss 11.