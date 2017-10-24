Box Office: Aamir Khan And Zaira Wasim Starrer Secret Superstar First Monday Business!

136 SHARES Share Tweet

Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar started on a positive note at the box office. However, the film has witnessed its first big drop on Monday at the Box Office.

Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar is facing real competition with Golmaal Again at the Box Office. However, Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar has dropped on its first Monday. The film, which released on October 19, is backed by content and driven by powerful actors. However, the collections are not overwhelming, which means the film saw less than expected attendance in theatre.

The film received positive reviews from critics and audience, but saw very low footfalls on its opening day and managed to collect Rs 4.75 crore net approx on day one. Further, the film managed to earn Rs 9 crore (90 million) net approx on Friday (day 2).

On Saturday, Secret Superstar raked in Rs 8.50 crore net approx with Sunday being the same. Secret Superstar dropped on Monday as it managed to collect only Rs 3 crore nett approx.

So far, the film has earned Rs 33.75 crore net approx in five days. Secret Superstar was expected to benefit from strong word-of-mouth in the coming days. Despite getting huge reviews all over, the film is affected by a limited target audience.

Secret Superstar is based on the life of a teenage girl who dreams to be a singer and fulfils her dream by keeping her identity a secret has received a lot of appreciation from the audience.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan.

Meanwhile, the horror comedy film, Golmaal Again has done a total business of Rs 102.85 crore net approx in four days. The film that released a day after Secret Superstar is doing phenomenal business at the Box Office since day one.

