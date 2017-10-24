Box Office: Ajay Devgn Starrer Golmaal Again Enters Rs 100 Crore Club In Just 4 Days!

175 SHARES Share Tweet

After an amazing first weekend, Golmaal Again has done amazing business even on its first Monday at the box office.

Ajay Devgn starrer Golmaal Again is minting money at the Box Office since day one. The first-weekend collection must have already left the makers of the film including producers and distributors surprised. Rohit Shetty directorial film is nowhere stopping soon at the Box Office and has already made it to the Rs 100 crore mark in just a few days of its release.

Fans across the nation waited with bated breath for Golmaal Again and it’s great to know that the horror comedy has managed to live up to audience expectations. The film earned Rs 30 crore net approx on Friday and performed excellently even on Saturday and Sunday. Golmaal Again collected Rs 28.50 crore net approx on day 2 and continued the same trend even on its third day (Sunday).

After the thunderous first weekend, Golmaal Again has earned Rs 15.25 crore net approx on its first Monday, which is amazing. So far, the film has done a total business of Rs 102.85 crore (1.02 Billion) net approx at the Box Office. The film has already become the highest grossing (barring Bahubali – The Conclusion) film in Mumbai circuit of 2017 in just four days.

The film is doing phenomenal business in Mumbai circuit with Gujarat being extraordinary as well. The comedy entertainer is expected to complete the first week to a total of Rs 135 crore net approx. If this happens, Golmaal Again will become highest grosser Hindi film of the year.

Golmaal Again has an eclectic cast starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, Vrajesh Hirjee, Sachin Khedekar, Uday Tikekar and Prakash Raj.

Golmaal Again, the fourth instalment of the Rohit Shetty franchise is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Reliance Entertainment and Mangl Murti Films.

Watch Video: Team Golmaal Again Visits Gaiety Galaxy For Audience Reaction