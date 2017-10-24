Lata Mangeshkar Gets Angry On Vaani Kapoor’s New Version Of Ni Main Yaar Manana Ni

53 SHARES Share Tweet

Lata Mangeshkar does not want to listen to Vaani Kapoor’s version of Ni Main Yaar Manana Ni!

It has become a trend in Bollywood to pick any classic song from the past and reproduce a remixed version of it in front of the audience. The latest one among such songs is Lata mangeshkar’s classic song of 1973, Ni Main Yaar Manana Ni Chahe Log Boliyan Bole. The B-town actress Vaani Kapoor has been featured in the new version of the song.

And now it seems that the veteran singer is not quite happy with the song being remade. In a conversation with DNA, she says, ”I haven’t heard this new version. Nor would I want to hear it. So, I wouldn’t want to comment on it. But in principle, I’ve always been opposed to remixes and cover versions of classics. They shouldn’t be touched. So many of Pancham’s, Madan Mohan’s and Laxmikant-Pyarelal’s songs have been tampered with; beats and lyrics are modified. It’s like rooms being added or removed from the Taj Mahal.These composers knew what they were doing. I don’t think their efforts need any boosting.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Recalling the old song being a hit one in that time, she says, “This was a special song because it was done in a robust khula-galaa Bhangra style that my sister Asha (Bhosle) specialises in. I was wondering if I was right for it. But it turned out to be a superhit in Daag.”

For those who do not know, Ni Main Yaar Manana Ni is a song from Yash Chopra’s 1973 film Daag. It was originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar and with a few lines sung by Minoo Purushottam as well. It was a hit dance number at that time and featured Padma Khanna and Aruna.

Watch Video: Zaira Wasim Celebrates Her Birthday In Aamir Khan’s Style With Media