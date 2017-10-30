Box Office: Ajay Devgn Starrer Golmaal Again Second Weekend Business!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

After an amazing first weekend, Golmaal Again continues ruling the Box office even on its second weekend.

Ajay Devgn starrer Golmaal Again is minting money at the Box Office since day one and is unstoppable even after two weeks. The film is enjoying record-breaking success at the Box Office by making into Rs 100 crore club in just a few days of its release.

Golmaal Again had a very strong weekend of around Rs 29.75 crore. So far, the horror comedy has done a total business of Rs 165.68 crore nett approx. The second weekend business of Golmaal Again is much higher than the second week business of all the outright Hindi films released this year. Akshay Kumar’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha had the highest second-week collection with Rs 28 crore nett approx.

Now it remains to see what’s in the store of the makers of the film in the third week. Only time will tell if the film manages to touch Rs 200 crore mark in the third week at the box office.

Golmaal Again has an eclectic cast starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, Vrajesh Hirjee, Sachin Khedekar, Uday Tikekar and Prakash Raj.

Golmaal Again, the fourth instalment of the Rohit Shetty franchise is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Reliance Entertainment and Mangl Murti Films.

